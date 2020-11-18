Ozarks businesses begin closing lobbies, again, only accepting appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Businesses are taking it upon themselves to fight the coronavirus.

Kris Conley, the Director of Retail Banking for Great Southern Bank, said the recent spikes in coronavirus have worried the company. Great Southern Bank’s leadership team said it was time to act.

“It’s so important that we take some responsibility. We as a company, a very large company, can do our part to help contain that as much as they can,” Conley said.

Great Southern Bank is joining the list of businesses imposing more measures to help fight coronavirus. They will be closing their lobbies, again, only offering by-appointment and drive-thru services.

“We want to do what’s right for our customers, and for our community that we serve,” Conley said.

Arvest bank announced earlier this week changes to their drive thru hours, as their lobbies stay closed.

Blue Current will only be taken appointments. According to a statement from their website, “Appointments will be taken upon request for interactions that must be done in-person, including access to safety deposit boxes.”

Telcomm Credit Union also faced the same difficult decision. As of today only offering drive-thru and appointment only in person services.

Conley Says he does not expect these changes to impact their services to customers.

“Our customers have kind of gotten used to it, and they understand the reasoning why,” Conley said.

If a customer were to show up at the branch without an appointment, they will be allowed in if there are available opening slots. Otherwise the customer will be directed to call and set-up an in person appointment.

Masks will also be provided if customers forget one of their own.

Conley says his team has not set a date on when they will re-open the lobbies to walk-in appointments.

Banks are not the only businesses with new precautions. As of this Friday, The Missouri Job Center will no longer offer walk-in appointments

Katherine Trombetta, a spokesperson for the Missouri Job Center, said, “What someone can do if they need to come by, they can just call us, set up an appointment.. We will talk to them, determine if they do need to come in, or if we can service them virtually.”

If you do show up without an appointment, call the number on the door.

“Same day appointments will be available,” Trombetta said.

Trombetta said since the start of the pandemic, 80 to 90 percent of the appointments at the Job Center have been virtual. She does not foresee this change causing problems to the community they serve.

Trombetta said these policy changes makes them more accessible.

The Job Center will at least have appointment only options until Dec. 31.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.