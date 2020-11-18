Republic School District going virtual for a short time as cases rise among schools

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - In a letter to parents, administrators with the Republic School District announced learning will go all virtual for the next few weeks as cases rise in the district.

The virtual model will start on Friday, November 20. It will last through December 2. District leaders hope to then return to a classroom learning model.

Since November 1, 35 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, 19 have tested positive in the last three days.

The district explained the decision in the letter to parents Wednesday.

“Although we are very aware of the inconveniences this creates for our families, please know this decision was made with the best interest of our students and employees in mind. We feel this short implementation of phase 3 will allow for slowing the overall spread of COVID-19 in our community, our facilities to be deeply sanitized, those currently ill with COVID-19 to heal and for those on quarantine to serve the rest of their time and return to school. The virtual learning days following Thanksgiving break will also allow us to evaluate the potential impact holiday gatherings might have on our ability to return to phase 1.

Since this will be new to all of us, we are thankful in advance for your grace. However, we feel confident in the virtual instruction plan we have put into place. Virtual learning will look much different than it did in the spring and will be required for kindergarten through 12th grade students. For those who have experienced virtual learning during quarantine, phase 3 will be very similar. Please refer to the FAQs listed in the link below for additional details. Also, please be watching for communication from your student’s teacher(s) and/or school building with specific information about learning virtually November 20, 23, 24, 30 along with December 1 and 2.

Again, we feel that learning takes place best when our students are seated at school. Our hope is to return to phase 1 on Thursday, December 3. However, communication will be released on Tuesday, December 1 after we are able to determine the potential impact that the Thanksgiving holiday might have on our ability to return to phase 1. We appreciate your consideration of this as you make plans for the upcoming holidays.”

The district implemented the RepMO Return to Learn plan for the 2020-21 school year. You can read it HERE. The district also released answers to FAQ’s about this pause in seated learning. You can read those HERE.

