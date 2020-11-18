Advertisement

Safe Thanksgiving inspired alternative dog treat to offer your pet this holiday season

This recipe uses ingredients you likely already have in your pantry!
Healthy dog treats
Healthy dog treats(Elizabeth VanMetre)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The best way to avoid a sick pet on Thanksgiving is to avoid giving them food from your plate altogether.

“You definitely don’t want to feed your dogs table scraps or have your guest feed the table scrapes just in case they have chicken bones, turkey bones, chocolate, or anything like that,” Valerie Rooney, Assistant Manager at Camp Bow Wow in Springfield says.

She recommends instead making a treat for them, one that is Thanksgiving inspired. This easy to follow recipe cost under $20 and can make around 80 treats, depending on the size of your cookie cutter.

Camp Bow Wow points out their recipes don’t use peanut butter which has a lot of sugar in it.

This recipe is great in general for dogs of all ages but especially great for older dogs or dogs with dental issues since the final result makes soft treats vs. harder, crispier treats.

What you’ll need:

· Sturdy spoon

· Mixing bowl

· Baking sheet

· Parchment paper (optional)

· Rolling pin

· Dog bone cookie cutters or fork to make crisscrossed shaped cookies (if you take the second route - just remember to label the storage container so everyone knows that these are for the doggo(s) of the household)

Ingredients:

· 1/2 cup of apple sauce (no sugar added and made of apples)

· 1 cup of pumpkin puree (no sugar added and made of pumpkins NOT pumpkin pie filling)

· 1 egg

· 3 1/2 cups of flour (can substitute wheat flour for oat flour or rice flour of equal parts. If using rice flour, you may need to add moisture with a TBS of water once it soaks up the egg)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees celsius

2. Mix egg, applesauce and pumpkin puree together

3. Fold in flour until all is mixed well together

4. Lightly dust countertop with a little flour and knead the dough a few times to make uniform

5. Lightly flour rolling pin and then roll out dough to approximately 1/8 of an inch and cut out treats (OR after mixing all ingredients together, use a tablespoon to scoop out one by one onto the cookie sheet and then take a fork to apply pressure to thin them to about 1/8 of inch while making crisscrossed shape)

6. Bake for 18 minutes and cool completely!

