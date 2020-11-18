Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of nine Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say all of the victims suffered from underlying health conditions. The victims include:

  • A woman in her 50s
  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A man in his 80s

Deaths from the virus in the county top 34 in November alone. Since the pandemic, a total of 188 residents have died from COVID-19.

For more information on the preventative measures we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.

Who is at risk

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

