Western Taney County Fire District receives donation of 1,000 smoke alarms from Hollister Lowe’s

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday, the Western Taney County Fire District received a donation of 1,000 smoke alarms from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Hollister.

Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt tells KY3 firefighters will take COVID-19 precautions when installing hundreds of the donated smoke alarms into homes.

“This allows us, to people that can’t afford to have working smoke alarms in the house, that we can assure that they can get one," Berndt said.

Chris Berndt said about one-fourth of the house fires they respond don’t have a working smoke alarm.

“What a smoke alarm does is converts a smell to a sound and hopefully you get woke up and you have maybe a few precious moments to get out of the burning building,“ he said, describing smoke alarms as the last line of defense against a house fire.

Lowe’s Hollister Branch Manager Mike Mitchell said the donation is part of the company’s “Hero’s Project.”

“I was able to pull it together and get 500 two-packs," Mitchell said. “So, 1,000 smoke detectors with the batteries with them as well."

Mitchell said a partnership like this one is worth every penny.

“Family is so important and we can’t afford any loss of life because somebody didn’t have a smoke detector," he said.

Michelle Fishman and her boyfriend’s family know that message all too well. Their home caught fire around midnight Tuesday morning.

”I thought it was just a chair on fire on the porch but when we went to open the door and try to stop it, the entire roof of the porch was caught on fire and the fire was spreading into the house," Fishman said.

The family’s home was destroyed in the fire, along with two vehicles and many of their belongings.

”His parents work hard for what they have, they work very hard, and we were actually planning on moving out," she said. “We had savings in that closet with cash that burned up, we have no money. I had bought a brand new Apple MacBook, brand new one for school, and it burned up in the fire.”

Fishman said the family is devastated by the fire, but is thankful everyone made it out alive.

"We watched it happen, literally from the outside we watched the house just fall apart. "

Chief Berndt said the home didn’t have working smoke detectors. He said the smoke alarm donation from the Hollister Lowe’s will help families like Fishman’s.

Lowe’s has also donated masks, sanitizing equipment and other PPE to firefighters in the last several months.

