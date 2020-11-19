Advertisement

Arkansas now requiring bars, restaurants and clubs that serve alcohol to close by 11 p.m.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.(State of Arkansas)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is requiring bars, restaurants and clubs that serve alcohol to close by 11 p.m. in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday.

The early closing time will begin on Friday and remain in effect through Jan. 3, Hutchinson said. The Republican governor said the move was recommended by a task force he formed to address the growth in virus cases this winter.

“This is a balanced approach that is limited and targeted as we work to reduce new COVID cases in our state,” Hutchinson said in a statement released by his office.

Hutchinson has resisted imposing new restrictions on businesses. Earlier this week, he rejected a White House panel’s recommendation that indoor restaurant dining capacities be scaled back significantly in most of the state. Nearly 300 doctors on Wednesday urged the governor to impose other restrictions, including closing bars and gyms.

