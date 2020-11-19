Bolivar, Mo. Tracker Boats plant expanding, creating 300 new jobs

BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Bass Pro Shops and White River Marine Group is significantly expanding its Tracker Boats plant in Bolivar, Mo., doubling the square footage of its manufacturing capabilities and adding 300 new manufacturing jobs to the region.

“Bolivar is home to some of the finest craftsmen and women in America, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase their skills and craftsmanship by proudly building more boats right here in America’s Heartland,” said Bass Pro Shops and Tracker Boats founder Johnny Morris, who revolutionized the boating industry in 1978 by introducing the world’s first professionally rigged and nationally marketed boat, motor and trailer packages. “These incredible boats will bring smiles and years of happy memories to families across North America and 21 countries around the world.”

The new facilities are located in Bolivar, four miles from the existing Tracker plant, and will double the brand’s manufacturing footprint in the area to about 210,000 square feet. To accommodate the expansion, Tracker acquired and will convert an existing warehouse into a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, as well as construct a new adjacent building with a goal to begin onsite production next spring and complete new construction by summer.

