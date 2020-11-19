Gov. Parson extends state of emergency in Missouri through March; state remains without mask mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has extended a state of emergency for Missouri in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news briefing Thursday, the governor extended the order through March 31, 2021. He first declared the state of emergency on March 13, which came six days after the state’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

This comes as the state averaged nearly 4,000 new cases per day last week, including a new-record 6,300+ cases on Saturday. Hospitalizations have also been pushing record-levels in the state. Missouri is one of 16 states that has not issued a statewide mask mandate in response to the pandemic.

Parson addressed the COVID-19 situation in hospitals Saturday morning. He the state is looking at ways to get more workers in the hospitals.

“Staffing has become a major issue. Not so much bed space, but the reality of people actually working in those hospitals. Its become a real issue,” said Gov. Parson.

State health leaders announced Missouri now has 10 sites equipped to hold the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, which has to be kept extremely cold. A vaccine could be released soon, but might not be available to the general public until April.

Parson and state health leaders urge safe celebrations for Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Springfield-Greene County issued a similar message and offered some guidance for celebrating the holidays safely.

