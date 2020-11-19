Leigh’s Lost and Found: The frantic search for a missing Persian cat in Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a St. Louis family’s search for their missing cat in Branson.

The Zeisset family was on their last RV trip to Branson of the year, when their Persian cat, Misty Sue, disappeared. Now, they keep making the trip back here in the hopes of finding her.

“It’s a four hour drive down there.”

Chuck Zeisset has already been back to the Branson city campgrounds twice, since his cat Misty Sue went missing from there in late October.

“I didn’t close the door to the coach very well and suddenly she snuck out through the crack in the door. We thought maybe she had crawled up under the coach, we were looking under there.”

The coach was parked in site 90, right by the Scoutie trout dock. Chuck has plastered that area and nearby neighborhoods with flyers.

And during one of his trips back here, he’s pretty sure he spotted Misty Sue in a fenced in area, under the railroad track trestle on Boxcar Willy Road.

“We think we saw her, I’m about 90-95 percent positive. She was about halfway to where, there’s a big tree inside of that gated area. I brought two live traps down that day and we put one behind Scouties Trout dock and one underneath the campground restroom. I caught three coons, a possum, I caught a black and white kitten twice.”

But no Misty Sue. And Chuck has noticed some flyers keep going missing from the trout dock area.

“I kept putting three or four of them down by the boat ramp and someone keeps taking the flyers off the wall. It’s like three or four times that someone’s taken them down so I’m thinking that someone who was fishing down there, maybe grabbed her.

Since Misty Sue is a very skittish Persian cat, Chuck is hoping that’s not the case and that she’s still hanging around the campground. He’s offering a reward to anyone who can help find her.

“$500 plus. She means that much to us.”

If you see Misty Sue or have any information, you can contact Chuck at 618-830-5595 or you can reach out to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

