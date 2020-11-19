Advertisement

Man killed in a UTV crash near Willow Springs, Mo.

Deadly UTV Crash
Deadly UTV Crash(wmtv)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEAR WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The highway patrol says Richard Wors, 42, of Festus was killed in a crash involving a UTV Wednesday evening.

Troopers say the driver lost control, the UTV overturned after it ran off the road. Wors was thrown from the UTV. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

The crash happened on private property about 8 miles southwest of town.

