Man suspected of drug trafficking arrested in Lebanon after crashing stolen vehicle

Cody McGuire, 27, was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A man suspected of drug trafficking faces criminal charges after crashing a stolen vehicle when trying to drive away from officers.

Cody McGuire, 27, was arrested Wednesday and formally charged Thursday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of N. Jefferson Avenue after a report to check out a 2017 GMC truck in the area. Police attempted to search the vehicle, which traveled north onto Clark Street at a high rate of speed and crashed into an occupied vehicle near the 1200 block of Clark Street.

Police recovered a firearm that was reported stolen out of Springfield, Missouri and approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine after searching the vehicle.

McGuire was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree drug trafficking, resisting arrest by fleeing, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the Laclede County Jail with a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

McGuire is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

