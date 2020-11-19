Advertisement

Medical associations, CDC urge scaled-back holidays

Try a virtual Thanksgiving
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. doctors, nurses and hospital officials joined forces Thursday to urge scaled-back holiday gatherings to help keep Americans and overburdened hospitals safe during the coronavirus surge.

“In the strongest possible terms, we urge you to celebrate responsibly,” the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association said in an open letter to the U.S. public.

“We are all weary and empathize with the desire to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, but given the serious risks, we underscore how important it is to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash your hands,” the groups said.

Their advice echoes guidance from the federal CDC, which recommends virtual gatherings with distant relatives or friends, or limited in-person celebrations with social distancing, mask wearing and other precautions.

“We will get through this pandemic,’' the letter said, “but the only way out is to follow the science and adhere to the public health steps we know work.’'

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Springfield-area residents talk about their experiences of dealing with COVID-19. One a...
‘You don’t want it!’ The COVID-19 first-hand experience from 2 Springfield-area survivors
Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Conservation agents report 3 accidental shootings in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,600 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases
Republic Schools
Republic School District going virtual for a short time as cases rise among schools
Lobbies closed, only accepting appointments
Ozarks businesses begin closing lobbies, again, only accepting appointments

Latest News

Thanksgiving Turkey
ON YOUR SIDE: How soon should you start thawing your Thanksgiving turkey?
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Gov. Parson extends state of emergency in Missouri through March; state remains without mask mandate
Cash Saver 417 is seeing higher demand for products like toilet paper and paper towels, but...
Some Springfield stores once again see high demand for toilet paper, other paper products
Some Springfield stores once again see high demand for toilet paper, other paper products
Near gale force winds are possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very windy and warm today