New ice skating rink opens on the Branson strip

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A special guest from the North Pole arrived in Branson by helicopter for the opening of a new ice skating rink.

The rink is located next to the big Branson Ferris Wheel. The rink is 7,200 square feet, the same size as the rink in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

The Holidays on Ice Rink is open until at least the beginning of January from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It costs $13 to skate and another $2 for skate rental.

