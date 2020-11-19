Advertisement

New ice skating rink opens on the Branson strip

Holiday on Ice/Branson, Mo.
Holiday on Ice/Branson, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A special guest from the North Pole arrived in Branson by helicopter for the opening of a new ice skating rink.

The rink is located next to the big Branson Ferris Wheel. The rink is 7,200 square feet, the same size as the rink in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

The Holidays on Ice Rink is open until at least the beginning of January from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It costs $13 to skate and another $2 for skate rental.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With a majority of COVID-19 patients at both of Springfield's trauma centers now coming from...
Springfield hospitals not able to take rural hospital transfers 44 times in last two weeks because of work load
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,600 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy utilizes rare mobile morgue over the weekend; health care providers discuss future vaccine
Circle of Hope Girls Ranch
Missouri’s attorney general investigating Circle of Hope girls ranch in Cedar County
Jodi Doering, a registered ER nurse in South Dakota, describes the COVID-19 pandemic as being...
Some COVID-positive patients don’t believe virus is real, even as they’re dying, SD nurse says

Latest News

On Your Side: Holiday Shipping Deadlines for 2020
Republic School District temporarily goes virtual after spike in COVID-19 cases at the schools
Shipping materials inside USPS Office
On Your Side: Holiday Shipping Deadlines for 2020
Two Springfield-area residents talk about their experiences of dealing with COVID-19. One a...
‘You don’t want it!’ The COVID-19 first-hand experience from 2 Springfield-area survivors