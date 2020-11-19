One horse hurt after horse trailer overturns in Nixa; driver sent to hospital

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - One horse is hurt and a driver was sent to the hospital after a horse trailer overturned in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon.

It happened around noon on Highway 14, near the intersection of Tiffany Boulevard in Nixa.

Police say one driver was traveling westbound on Highway 14, then came to a stop at the intersection with Tiffany Blvd. That driver intended to turn south on Tiffany, but had to first wait for eastbound traffic on 14 to clear the intersection.

While that driver waited to turn, a semi-truck pulling a horse trailer approached the first vehicle and had to slam on its breaks. The semi driver swerved, avoiding a collision with the vehicle waiting to turn, but it caused the trailer to jack-knife and overturn.

Two horses were escorted from the overturned trailer. Police say one suffered injuries, but is expected to survive. Both horses were walking and were able to be transported away from the scene of the accident.

A man driving the semi-truck was sent to the hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Another passenger in the semi-truck was able to leave the scene with a friend.

Police say there is no evidence at this time that the driver was intoxicated, however speed may have been a factor in the accident.

Traffic on Highway 14 was shut down in both directions temporarily. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible, as there may still be some traffic delays in the area.

