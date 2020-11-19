On Your Side: Holiday Shipping Deadlines for 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Your Side wants to make sure your deliveries over the holidays arrive on time. Here are suggestions for mailing gifts in time for Christmas.

USPS

USPS Retail Ground® Service

Dec. 15

First-Class Mail® Service

Dec. 18

Priority Mail® Service

Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express® Service2

Dec. 23

Federal Express:

For shipping within the U.S.:

Dec. 9: Last day to ship via FedEx SmartPost.

Dec. 15: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery.

Dec. 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver.

Dec. 22: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 23: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight.

Dec. 25: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority, and FedEx SameD

UPS

For shipping within the U.S.:

Dec. 15: Last day to ship UPS Ground for delivery Thursday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select for delivery Thursday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 22: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery Thursday, Dec. 24.

Dec. 23: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air for delivery Thursday, Dec. 24.

You can also sign up for services such as FedEx Delivery Manager, UPS My Choice, and the U.S. Postal Service’s Informed Delivery, which track your shipments and may even allow you to redirect a delivery if you send a package to the wrong address. (The USPS service isn’t available in all areas.)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.