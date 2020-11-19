Advertisement

On Your Side: Medicare 101

Deadline is December 7
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medicare enrollment deadline is December 7th.

If you haven’t already, do your homework. Meet with an unbiased expert. This can be done over the phone or Zoom.

SeniorAge is helping folks with enrollment over the phone or using Zoom. To schedule a visit call (417) 862-0762.

Mercy offers both in-person and virtual sessions. Participants must register and select an appointment time at this web address. www.mercy.net/springfieldenroll

There are also two livestream webinars available each month for those aging into Medicare. The next ones are set for Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. and Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. To sign up for these sessions, go to www.mercy.net/springfieldmedicare

