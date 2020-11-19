Pettis County Sheriff’s Office begins using body cameras

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - A west-central Missouri sheriff’s department that was criticized for not having body cameras after a deputy fatally shot a woman is now equipped with the new technology.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s office has received 23 body cameras and accessories for its deputies to use. The county commission purchased the equipment after a deputy fatally shot 25-year-old Hannah Fizer in June in Sedalia.

There was no body or dash camera video available from the shooting and it was revealed that the previous equipment used by the department hadn’t worked for three years. Patrol officers began using the new camera last week.

