Police investigate crash on Kansas Expressway near Bennett; traffic delays expected

Springfield police and several emergency responders have responded to a crash in southwest...
Springfield police and several emergency responders have responded to a crash in southwest Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police and several emergency responders have responded to a crash in southwest Springfield.

Traffic is being blocked in both lanes of Kansas Expressway between Sunshine Street and Bennett Street. Drivers may face significant delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown. The Springfield Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

