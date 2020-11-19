Some Springfield stores once again see high demand for toilet paper, other paper products

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 cases climb nationwide, some stores are again starting to see higher demand for certain items, like paper products.

Mike Thornton, the store manager at Cash Saver 417 on West Kearney Street, says the store is seeing higher demand for products like toilet paper and paper towels, but their shelves are far from empty.

In the paper products aisle, there are some bare spots, but those are only for the national name brands. So you may not be able to purchase Charmin or Cottonelle, but there are other options available.

Right now, hundreds of packages of paper products are stacked nearly to the ceiling at Cash Saver 417. The stockpile is very visible, on top of their refrigerators and freezers. The store also has more paper products stored in the back, as their suppliers are telling them things could get tight.

“We anticipated some of this and to have been stockpiling for the last few months, trying to avoid what happened last spring.” said Thornton.

Thornton says he would like to avoid setting limits on paper products.

“Sometimes when you put limits on, people will come back several times and buy it,” Thornton said. “So sometimes I think limits kind of provoke people into buying more I’ve seen that in the past anyway.”

Thornton says Cash Saver 417 isn’t really seeing shortages on anything else at this point. The store has plenty of turkey and all the Thanksgiving fixings. He says, people are shopping for their holiday meals, but he’s thankfully, not seeing people hoard supplies.

