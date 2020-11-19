Advertisement

Some Springfield stores once again see high demand for toilet paper, other paper products

By Linda Simmons
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 cases climb nationwide, some stores are again starting to see higher demand for certain items, like paper products.

Mike Thornton, the store manager at Cash Saver 417 on West Kearney Street, says the store is seeing higher demand for products like toilet paper and paper towels, but their shelves are far from empty.

In the paper products aisle, there are some bare spots, but those are only for the national name brands. So you may not be able to purchase Charmin or Cottonelle, but there are other options available.

Right now, hundreds of packages of paper products are stacked nearly to the ceiling at Cash Saver 417. The stockpile is very visible, on top of their refrigerators and freezers. The store also has more paper products stored in the back, as their suppliers are telling them things could get tight.

“We anticipated some of this and to have been stockpiling for the last few months, trying to avoid what happened last spring.” said Thornton.

Thornton says he would like to avoid setting limits on paper products.

“Sometimes when you put limits on, people will come back several times and buy it,” Thornton said. “So sometimes I think limits kind of provoke people into buying more I’ve seen that in the past anyway.”

Thornton says Cash Saver 417 isn’t really seeing shortages on anything else at this point. The store has plenty of turkey and all the Thanksgiving fixings. He says, people are shopping for their holiday meals, but he’s thankfully, not seeing people hoard supplies.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Springfield-area residents talk about their experiences of dealing with COVID-19. One a...
‘You don’t want it!’ The COVID-19 first-hand experience from 2 Springfield-area survivors
Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Conservation agents report 3 accidental shootings in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,600 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases
Republic Schools
Republic School District going virtual for a short time as cases rise among schools
Lobbies closed, only accepting appointments
Ozarks businesses begin closing lobbies, again, only accepting appointments

Latest News

Thanksgiving Turkey
ON YOUR SIDE: How soon should you start thawing your Thanksgiving turkey?
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Gov. Parson extends state of emergency in Missouri through March; state remains without mask mandate
Some Springfield stores once again see high demand for toilet paper, other paper products
Near gale force winds are possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very windy and warm today