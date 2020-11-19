Springfield city leaders to present plans for Grant Avenue Parkway, surrounding neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield will hold virtual meetings Thursday night to show plans for transportation improvements along Grant Avenue.

A $21 million dollar grant will help pay for the parkway corridor. It will stretch from Wonders of Wildlife to downtown Springfield.

Plans call for the Grant Avenue Parkway to create an off-street pedestrian and bicycle pathway along Grant Avenue between Sunshine Street and College Street, in the heart of Springfield.

“In addition to the parkway design, we have been evaluating development opportunities, complementary building types and related improvements along Grant Avenue. We plan to share some of our progress and listen for feedback from the public in the months to come, as we work to bring it all together,” added Principal Planner for the City of Springfield Randall Whitman. “This is an interim stage in an overall planning study of the Grant Avenue corridor.”

The city will show plans for three neighborhoods in relation to the Grant Avenue Parkway.

The three neighborhoods include:

Fassnight Neighborhood (Sunshine Street to Grand Street) - 5:30-6:30 p.m.

West Central Neighborhood (Grand Street to College Street) - 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Downtown (College Street to Boonville Avenue to Mill Street to Main Avenue) - 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The virtual meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. To watch live CLICK HERE or visit the City of Springfield’s Facebook page.

