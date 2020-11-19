Advertisement

Springfield city leaders to present plans for Grant Avenue Parkway, surrounding neighborhoods

The city will hold virtual meetings Thursday night to show plans for transportation...
The city will hold virtual meetings Thursday night to show plans for transportation improvements along Grant Avenue.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield will hold virtual meetings Thursday night to show plans for transportation improvements along Grant Avenue.

A $21 million dollar grant will help pay for the parkway corridor. It will stretch from Wonders of Wildlife to downtown Springfield.

Plans call for the Grant Avenue Parkway to create an off-street pedestrian and bicycle pathway along Grant Avenue between Sunshine Street and College Street, in the heart of Springfield.

“In addition to the parkway design, we have been evaluating development opportunities, complementary building types and related improvements along Grant Avenue. We plan to share some of our progress and listen for feedback from the public in the months to come, as we work to bring it all together,” added Principal Planner for the City of Springfield Randall Whitman. “This is an interim stage in an overall planning study of the Grant Avenue corridor.”

The city will show plans for three neighborhoods in relation to the Grant Avenue Parkway.   

The three neighborhoods include:

  • Fassnight Neighborhood (Sunshine Street to Grand Street) - 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • West Central Neighborhood (Grand Street to College Street) - 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Downtown (College Street to Boonville Avenue to Mill Street to Main Avenue) - 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The virtual meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. To watch live CLICK HERE or visit the City of Springfield’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Conservation agents report 3 accidental shootings in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season
Two Springfield-area residents talk about their experiences of dealing with COVID-19. One a...
‘You don’t want it!’ The COVID-19 first-hand experience from 2 Springfield-area survivors
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,700+ cases
woman in mask
Officials say a second wave of the COVID-19 virus has hit the Ozarks
Lobbies closed, only accepting appointments
Ozarks businesses begin closing lobbies, again, only accepting appointments

Latest News

Near gale force winds are possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances Begin to Increase
Springfield police and several emergency responders have responded to a crash in southwest...
Police investigate crash on Kansas Expressway near Bennett; traffic delays expected
Deadline is December 7
On Your Side: Medicare 101
New data shows that overall reported crime is down in Branson so far in 2020 compared to last...
New data for 2020 shows decrease in crime in Branson