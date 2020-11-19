Advertisement

Survey: Americans to spend more on Thanksgiving this year

A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting...
A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite the pandemic, Americans are still planning to spend hundreds of dollars on Thanksgiving dinner.

That’s according to a new survey from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, which found that Americans will spend an average of $475 to host Thanksgiving dinner – which is up from $310 in 2019.

About 2,000 Americans answered the online survey.

One reason people said Thanksgiving might be more expensive is because they’re making up for the holidays they missed earlier in the year.

More people are also planning to host this year, which makes sense because families are having smaller gatherings due to the pandemic.

According to the survey, hosts are expecting about nine people at the Thanksgiving table. That’s down from 10 in 2019.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Springfield-area residents talk about their experiences of dealing with COVID-19. One a...
‘You don’t want it!’ The COVID-19 first-hand experience from 2 Springfield-area survivors
Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Conservation agents report 3 accidental shootings in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,600 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases
Republic Schools
Republic School District going virtual for a short time as cases rise among schools
Lobbies closed, only accepting appointments
Ozarks businesses begin closing lobbies, again, only accepting appointments

Latest News

Misty Sue went missing from the Branson city campgrounds in late October
Leigh’s Lost and Found: The frantic search for a missing Persian cat in Branson
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Gov. Parson extends state of emergency in Missouri through March; state remains without mask mandate
MGN police lights picture
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office begins using body cameras
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield health leaders offer guidance for Thanksgiving celebrations, outline risks of various activities
Keith Michael, left, poses with his children, from left, Jessica, Hunter, Houston, Sara and...
Arkansas doctors urge more virus limits as cases rise