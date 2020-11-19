Advertisement

West Plains police investigate suspicious powdery substance sent to Veterans Affairs Clinic

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A suspicious white, powdery substance was recently sent to the Veterans Affairs Clinic in West Plains. The West Plains Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible terroristic threat.

Officers responded to the V.A. Clinic on Wednesday after in response to an envelope that contained a white, powdery substance. Officers on scene reported the letter was opened by an employee of the clinic. Upon opening the envelope, the substance fell out.

While investigating, police learned the letter was mailed from Little Rock, Arkansas and was sent to the attention of one of the clinic’s employees. The letter did not have a return mailing address. One clinic worker was transported to Ozarks Healthcare as part of standard procedure for the Veterans Affairs Clinic.

The substance, seized by officers on scene, has been sent off for testing. Police have not identified a suspect in the investigation.

“The West Plains Police Department is treating this matter as a terroristic threat and is investigating it as such,” said the department in a news release.

If anyone has any information, contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244 or at crimetips@westplains.net.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Conservation agents report 3 accidental shootings in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season
Two Springfield-area residents talk about their experiences of dealing with COVID-19. One a...
‘You don’t want it!’ The COVID-19 first-hand experience from 2 Springfield-area survivors
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,700+ cases
woman in mask
Officials say a second wave of the COVID-19 virus has hit the Ozarks
Lobbies closed, only accepting appointments
Ozarks businesses begin closing lobbies, again, only accepting appointments

Latest News

Republic, Mo. City Hall
Republic city administrator says a masking ordinance is still off the table
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,700+ cases
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.
Arkansas now requiring bars, restaurants and clubs that serve alcohol to close by 11 p.m.
Bolivar, Mo. Tracker Boats Plant
Bolivar, Mo. Tracker Boats plant expanding, creating 300 new jobs