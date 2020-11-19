West Plains police investigate suspicious powdery substance sent to Veterans Affairs Clinic

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A suspicious white, powdery substance was recently sent to the Veterans Affairs Clinic in West Plains. The West Plains Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible terroristic threat.

Officers responded to the V.A. Clinic on Wednesday after in response to an envelope that contained a white, powdery substance. Officers on scene reported the letter was opened by an employee of the clinic. Upon opening the envelope, the substance fell out.

While investigating, police learned the letter was mailed from Little Rock, Arkansas and was sent to the attention of one of the clinic’s employees. The letter did not have a return mailing address. One clinic worker was transported to Ozarks Healthcare as part of standard procedure for the Veterans Affairs Clinic.

The substance, seized by officers on scene, has been sent off for testing. Police have not identified a suspect in the investigation.

“The West Plains Police Department is treating this matter as a terroristic threat and is investigating it as such,” said the department in a news release.

If anyone has any information, contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244 or at crimetips@westplains.net.

