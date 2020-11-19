Advertisement

Why some health officials say herd immunity won’t work with COVID

COVID immunity may only last a few months, we don’t really know
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When a person gets COVID-19, it’s likely they’ll also get some degree of immunity after recovering.

But researchers still don’t know for how long.

“Reinfection can and does occur with COVID-19, though it appears to be a rare occurrence so far,” according to emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen.

Of the many millions of COVID-19 cases around the world, only a handful of documented cases show re-infection.

But it’s still a concern.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is a coronavirus and coronaviruses cause illnesses like the common cold that are known to re-infect people year after year,” Wen said

So far, research has shown that any immunity gained after COVID recovery will most likely last for months, not years.

“We also don’t know how complete the protection is, and whether, if you’re exposed, you may not get sick but could still transmit the virus to others,” according to Wen.

That’s one reason she says the herd immunity approach to COVID-19 doesn’t work.

If we let the virus infect most of the population, it’s estimated that millions of people could die without any guarantee that those who survive will be protected for longer than a matter of months.

“That’s why prevention is so critical,” Wen said. “It’s really important that we do everything we can to protect from getting coronavirus.”

Since coronavirus vaccines are still being developed, we don’t know what reinfection means for the vaccine, but it’s likely that a single-dose vaccine won’t be enough.

Ultimately, we might need booster shots like get for tetanus, or even annual shots like we do for the flu.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Springfield-area residents talk about their experiences of dealing with COVID-19. One a...
‘You don’t want it!’ The COVID-19 first-hand experience from 2 Springfield-area survivors
Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Conservation agents report 3 accidental shootings in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,600 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,700+ cases
Republic Schools
Republic School District going virtual for a short time as cases rise among schools
Lobbies closed, only accepting appointments
Ozarks businesses begin closing lobbies, again, only accepting appointments

Latest News

Thanksgiving Turkey
ON YOUR SIDE: How soon should you start thawing your Thanksgiving turkey?
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Gov. Parson extends state of emergency in Missouri through March; state remains without mask mandate
Cash Saver 417 is seeing higher demand for products like toilet paper and paper towels, but...
Some Springfield stores once again see high demand for toilet paper, other paper products
Some Springfield stores once again see high demand for toilet paper, other paper products
Near gale force winds are possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very windy and warm today