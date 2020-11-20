Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks transitions to virtual programming next week after rising COVID-19 cases, quarantines

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - All three units of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks will transition to virtual programming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting next week.

The decision was made after a “rise of COVID-19 positive cases and members and staff in quarantine,” according to the organization. Organizers hope to resume in person club activities on January 11.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks consists of locations in Branson, Forsyth and Reeds Spring.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks issued this message to parents on Thursday.

“Dear Parent/Guardian,

As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented time for all of us. The pandemic has put a major strain on our ability to provide a full range of programs. We have also seen a number of members quarantined due to COVID exposure. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases arising within our Club Members our staff are impacted. The impact is severe enough that we cannot operate safely according to our staff to children ratio guidelines presented by Missouri’s Department of Elementary & Secondary Education.

Safety has been and will continue to be our #1 priority for our children and staff. Due to the uptick in cases among Club Staff, our Board of Directors has decided to air on the side of safety and move our programs to a virtual program. Staff will be in direct contact with each family to keep them engaged. This will be implemented Monday, November 23rd – January 11, 2021. We are hopeful to get in front of the rise of COVID-19 with the early closure of in Club programs. With this early closure, we know that this will impact parents and members for two weeks and two days in addition to the time we normally close for the holiday. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to get back to a full schedule soon.

The Boys & Girls Club will always be committed to serving our communities to the best of our ability. Although this pandemic is causing us to shift our service delivery model, our mission statement has not changed. We will be releasing a detailed plan via our Facebook page for the remainder of the calendar year. This will share things we will offer such as but not limited to: meal distribution, virtual programming, educational take home packets, virtual mentoring sessions, and wellness checks. We feel that these services are needed and are things we can successfully implement with our limited staff due positive tests results and close contact quarantines.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this crisis. Feel free to contact your Unit Director or me should you have any questions.”

