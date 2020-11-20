Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas climb to new high

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.(State of Arkansas)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Arkansas rose to a new high Friday as the state reported one of its highest one-day increases in coronavirus cases.

The Department of Health reported 36 more people were hospitalized with the illness caused by the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total hospitalizations to 935. The state’s probable and confirmed virus cases rose by 2,061 to 141,916.

The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 24 to 2,321.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters he saw no need for further restrictions, though, the day after he ordered bars, restaurants and clubs that serve alcohol to close by 11 p.m. That earlier closing time began Friday and is in effect through Jan. 3.

