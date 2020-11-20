Early registration deadline for Springfield’s virtual Turkey Trot is Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Early registration for this year’s virtual Turkey Trot runs through Friday.

Due to the pandemic, racers can choose their own route and complete a 5K over the Thanksgiving weekend alone or with family and friends. You’ll then be able to upload your times online and enter to win prizes.

Early Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Starting Saturday, those fees go up by $10.

To register for the event, CLICK HERE.

For more information on this year’s virtual Turkey Trot, CLICK HERE.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield- Greene County Park Board.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.