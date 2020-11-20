Advertisement

Endangered Person Advisory for missing 11-year-old girl in Springfield, Mo.

MyleeMarie S. Wallace Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
MyleeMarie S. Wallace Courtesy: Springfield Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Police Department needs your help finding MyleeMarie S. Wallace, 11.

Wallace is 5′3″ tall, 90 lbs, with brown hair, and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey T-Shirt with “Champion” written on it, black jogging pants, and grey Jordan shoes.

She was last seen leaving her house in the 2000 block of South Ingram Mill Road at 10:30 Thursday night.

If you have seen her, call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police and several emergency responders have responded to a crash in southwest...
Motorcyclist dies in crash Thursday evening on Kansas Expressway
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Gov. Parson extends state of emergency in Missouri through March; state remains without mask mandate
woman in mask
Officials say a second wave of the COVID-19 virus has hit the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,200+ cases
Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Conservation agents report 3 accidental shootings in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season

Latest News

Showers develop this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Less wind, but increasing rain chances for the weekend
The Webster County Health Unit says there's a big push for getting the vaccination this year.
Webster County, pharmacy students host free flu shot clinic
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
Arkansas requiring bars, restaurants to close by 11 p.m.
West Scott St.
Police search Springfield, Mo. home for evidence in Willard, Mo. double homicide