Endangered Person Advisory for missing 11-year-old girl in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Police Department needs your help finding MyleeMarie S. Wallace, 11.

Wallace is 5′3″ tall, 90 lbs, with brown hair, and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey T-Shirt with “Champion” written on it, black jogging pants, and grey Jordan shoes.

She was last seen leaving her house in the 2000 block of South Ingram Mill Road at 10:30 Thursday night.

If you have seen her, call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

