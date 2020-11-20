Fit Life: Pumpkin applesauce muffin recipe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re getting you ready for Thanksgiving on this Fit Life. Natalie Allen from Missouri State shared how to make this recipe for Pumpkin Applesauce Muffins from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe.

Here’s the recipe:

PUMPKIN APPLESAUCE MUFFINS

Servings: 24 Muffins

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Total time: 37 Minutes

INGREDIENTS

 3 large eggs

 15-ounce can pumpkin puree/canned pumpkin

 1/2 cup neutral flavored oil (like canola, vegetable, avocado)

 1/2 cup no-sugar added applesauce

 1 cup (7.5 ounces) granulated sugar

 2 1/2 cups (12.5 ounces) all-purpose flour

 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

 1 teaspoon baking soda

 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

 1/2 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line two standard muffin tins with paper liners and set aside (24 muffins total).

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, pumpkin, oil, applesauce and sugar.

3. In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined (don’t overmix or the muffins may be dense and kind of heavy).

5. Divide the batter evenly among the prepared muffin tins, filling the cups about 2/3 of the way full (or slightly more than that. Tip: use an ice cream scoop to portion the batter into the muffin tin).

6. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the top of the muffins spring back to the touch and/or a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs

7. Remove from the muffin tin to a cooling rack to cool completely.

