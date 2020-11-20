Investigation underway into a deadly shooting at a Springfield, Mo. motel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A shooting is under investigation at the Economy Inn on North Glenstone Avenue between I-44 and Kearney Street.

Police were called to the motel just before 8:00 Friday morning. Police found the man outside a motel room door.

Detectives are now processing the scene.

Police are not releasing any information about the shooter at this time.

