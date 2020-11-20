Advertisement

Investigation underway into a deadly shooting at a Springfield, Mo. motel

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a Springfield motel
Police investigate a deadly shooting at a Springfield motel(KYTV)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A shooting is under investigation at the Economy Inn on North Glenstone Avenue between I-44 and Kearney Street.

Police were called to the motel just before 8:00 Friday morning. Police found the man outside a motel room door.

Detectives are now processing the scene.

Police are not releasing any information about the shooter at this time.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield police and several emergency responders have responded to a crash in southwest...
Motorcyclist dies in crash Thursday evening on Kansas Expressway
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Gov. Parson extends state of emergency in Missouri through March; state remains without mask mandate
woman in mask
Officials say a second wave of the COVID-19 virus has hit the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,200+ cases
Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Conservation agents report 3 accidental shootings in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season

Latest News

Mask Mandate
Joplin City Council approves mask mandate
Pumpkin applesauce muffins
Fit Life: Pumpkin applesauce muffin recipe
Lisa Montgomery, left, and Bobbie Jo Stinnett, right.
Judge halts federal execution of Missouri woman after lawyers contract virus
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde...
Chiefs continue to rely on rookies and second-year pros