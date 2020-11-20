Advertisement

Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday
Conservation agents report 3 accidental shootings in southwest Missouri related to deer hunting season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,200+ cases
Two Springfield-area residents talk about their experiences of dealing with COVID-19. One a...
‘You don’t want it!’ The COVID-19 first-hand experience from 2 Springfield-area survivors
woman in mask
Officials say a second wave of the COVID-19 virus has hit the Ozarks
The chance for rain begins to increase Friday and lasts until Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances Begin to Increase

Latest News

Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
The chance for rain begins to increase Friday and lasts until Sunday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Chances Begin to Increase
Nixa seeks feedback on semi-truck ordinance
Nixa seeks feedback on semi-truck ordinance