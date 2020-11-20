Joplin City Council approves mask mandate

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Joplin City Council approved a new mask mandate for the city Thursday night.

With the mandate, facemasks will be required in public areas until the end of February. City leaders heard from six hospitals and health agencies. They also listened to 3 hours of public comment Thursday night.

The mandate passed with a 6-to-3 vote. According to the city council, if the requirement is no longer needed or if a vaccine becomes widely available, the mandate could be called to end early.

Joplin had previously issued a mask mandate in early July, which the city council rescinded in August prior to the new order.

Missouri is one of 16 states without a mask mandate nationwide, leaving it up to local governments and leaders to enforce such orders. Springfield, Branson and West Plains are among other communities in southwest Missouri that have passed mask mandates.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.