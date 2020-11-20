Man convicted in 2017 murder of Texas County teenager to be sentenced Friday

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a Texas County teenager is set to be sentenced Friday, Nov. 20.

Andrew Vrba was convicted of criminal charges, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse, in August.

Now 21, Vrba is one of four suspects charged in the death of 17-year-old Joseph Steinfeld in September 2017. Three others had previously pleaded guilty and are in prison for their roles in Steinfeld’s death.

Steinfeld, who came out as transgender and went by the name Ally Steinfeld before the death, had been missing for weeks when her burned remains were found near the town of Cabool, a rural area about 70 miles east of Springfield. Investigators say her eyes were gouged out and that she was stabbed several times, including in the genitals.

During trial, the court heard Vrba’s videotaped confession to Texas County investigators he killed Steinfeld with a knife, then burned Steinfeld’s body.

The prosecution argued although Vrba confessed to the killing, he hasn’t told the full truth, but continually shifted his stories about how he stabbed Steinfeld and why. Steinfeld’s family members still don’t know Vrba’s motive. Prosecutors say Vrba and Steinfeld’s new girlfriend, Briana Calderas, discussed ways to poison Steinfeld, and Vrba searched the internet for fast ways to kill someone before the murder. Vrba also texted Calderas, telling her, it’s done.

The defense argued investigators acted in bad faith, destroying notes and losing documents and cell phones. They say Vrba never had an idea of using a knife until Steinfeld waved it in front of him, and that it was to protect his own family. They say he did not plan to act on Calderas’ behalf. They argued because of Vrba’s severe nonverbal learning disorder and his character evidence, he was not capable of sophisticated deceit or cool reflection.

The defense had asked the judge to throw out first-degree murder and amend the charge to second-degree because of Vrba’s disability and his age of just a few months over 18 at the time.

Judge Calvin Holden is expected to sentence Vrba on Friday afternoon.

