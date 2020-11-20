Advertisement

Nixa Chamber of Commerce: Retail sales up nearly 12%, despite COVID-19 pandemic

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa’s Chamber of Commerce President, Chris Russell, says some businesses struggled at the beginning of the pandemic, but things have started to look up for local businesses over the last few months.

“What we’ve noticed is that there have been a lot more people that are not traveling to work, whether that’s Branson, Missouri or Springfield, Missouri. Either they’re working remotely from home or adjusting and working here in our community. We’ve actually seen an increase this year in retail sales tax.”

Russell says retail sales tax is up almost 12% compared to this time last year. He says a lot of that is due to the fact that Nixa community members are staying home for work rather than commuting to other cities, allowing them more opportunities to shop local.

“People are saying, you know what, we’ve got a restaurant right here in Nixa,” Russell says. “I don’t need to go into Springfield. I can stay right here. I don’t have to take that risk of going into a higher concentrated area of COVID-19.”

Nixa hardware says more people are coming in to shop local and sales are up.

“We’re part of the community where the bigger stores, the money goes right back out of town,” says Pete Wilson, Nixa Hardware employee. “They know we are here for Nixa. We’re part of Nixa. We always have been.”

Not all businesses in Nixa are seeing the same increase in profit.

“When we really did shut down the non-essential businesses, we had some businesses that were struggling,” Russell says.

One of those businesses is 417 Street Tacos, which closed it’s doors yesterday. The owner, Adam Reed, is encouraging everyone to continue to eat and shop local.

“A lot of them are shutting down,” Reed says. “A lot of people are scared to come out still because of COVID and the mask wearing. Definitely keep supporting as much as possible.”

Russell says the most common question being asked to the chamber right now is if there will be another shutdown. He says he’s confident businesses will be prepared for whatever comes next with the COVID-19 pandemic.

