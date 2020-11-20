Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in Webster County under investigation

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Webster County is under investigation.

According to Webster County Sheriff Roy Cole, it happened Thursday night off Highway B, just north of Rogersville. Deputies initially responded to a domestic dispute call.

Webster County deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers surrounded a home for several hours after a man barricaded himself in the home with a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, after a threatening move, a law enforcement officer fired at the subject, who was struck by gunfire. The subject was sent to a Springfield hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, along with an outside agency, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

