Police investigate attempted robbery of Great Southern Bank in Springfield

Springfield police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Great Southern Bank location...
Springfield police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Great Southern Bank location Friday morning.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Great Southern Bank location Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Great Southern Bank at 1615 W. Sunshine St. around 10:15 a.m.

Police continue to investigate the scene, collecting information and looking for possible suspects. Investigators have not reported any injuries.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

