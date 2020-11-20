Police search Springfield, Mo. home for evidence in Willard, Mo. double homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday evening police searched a Springfield, Mo. house for evidence in the death of a man and woman in Willard, Mo.

Officers used a search warrant to get into the house in the 1100 block of West Scott Street, not far from Grant Beach Park.

Willard, Mo. Police Chief Tom McClain says his officers, with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, were looking for evidence in the deaths of Alexander Chute, 28, and Brianna Sproul, 30. But McClain did not reveal what evidence officers were searching for, or what they found.

Officers found Chute and Sproul dead inside a home in the 100 block of Mill Street early in the morning. So far no one’s been arrested or charged in their deaths.

Neighbors at the house in Springfield that was searched Thursday said they haven’t seen the people who live there since Sunday.

