Health leaders, city leaders in Springfield renew call for statewide mask mandate

Clay Goddard
Clay Goddard(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders and city leaders in Springfield held an afternoon briefing Friday to renew a call for a statewide mask mandate.

Leaders from Springfield-Greene County Health Department, City of Springfield, Greene County, CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield and the Missouri Foundation for Health joined for the news briefing Friday.

WATCH HERE:

Missouri is one of 16 states that has not issued a statewide mask mandate in response to the pandemic. Last week, the the Missouri Hospital Association also pushed for a statewide mask mandate in a letter to Gov. Mike Parson.

While the governor extended a state of emergency in response to the pandemic Thursday, the state remains without a mask mandate.

During the briefing, city leaders also stressed the importance of the Springfield community following current guidelines of the city’s Road to Recovery order.

