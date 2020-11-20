Health leaders, city leaders in Springfield renew call for statewide mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders and city leaders in Springfield held an afternoon briefing Friday to renew a call for a statewide mask mandate.

Leaders from Springfield-Greene County Health Department, City of Springfield, Greene County, CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield and the Missouri Foundation for Health joined for the news briefing Friday.

WATCH HERE:

Missouri is one of 16 states that has not issued a statewide mask mandate in response to the pandemic. Last week, the the Missouri Hospital Association also pushed for a statewide mask mandate in a letter to Gov. Mike Parson.

While the governor extended a state of emergency in response to the pandemic Thursday, the state remains without a mask mandate.

During the briefing, city leaders also stressed the importance of the Springfield community following current guidelines of the city’s Road to Recovery order.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.