The Place: Military salute to medical professionals

By Michael Gibson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On May 7, 2020 the 131st Bomb Wing out of Whiteman Air Force Base did a special fly over around Missouri, including the Ozarks, to salute medical professionals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

The Place’s Michael Gibson spoke to a pilot who flew over the Ozarks asking what it’s like to fly one of those amazing aircraft. And the inspiration behind the special fly over.

