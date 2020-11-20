The Place: Military salute to medical professionals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On May 7, 2020 the 131st Bomb Wing out of Whiteman Air Force Base did a special fly over around Missouri, including the Ozarks, to salute medical professionals fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

The Place’s Michael Gibson spoke to a pilot who flew over the Ozarks asking what it’s like to fly one of those amazing aircraft. And the inspiration behind the special fly over.

