Webster County, pharmacy students host free flu shot clinic

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Nearly 50 people are taking advantage of Webster County Health Unit’s free flu shot clinic at the fairgrounds in Marshfield.

”It’s perfect time for us to coming home from work or getting out of basketball practice. To be able to drive through to get our flu shots and go home and eat dinner,” said Marshfield High School Principal, Jeff Curley.

”The Marshfield High School Principal stopped by with his four sons and said it’s especially important for students to get vaccinated.

”Kids want to be in school and around their friends and to participate in activities. If they’re home sick they don’t get that opportunity,” said Curley.

Scott Allen, with the health unit said there’s a big push for getting the vaccination this year.

”We don’t want people who get double infected with COVID-19 and influenza because we don’t know what effects that has on the body,” said Scott Allen with the Webster County Health Unit.

Allen said normally staff at the health unit hosts clinics throughout flu season but because of the pandemic they partnered with local pharmacy students this year.

”It’s overlooked because people think pharmacist are the ones who count pills. A lot of people don’t know pharmacist are involved in this process. We get certified to give shots,” said pharmacy student Lexi Ownes.

Lexi Owens is in her third year of pharmacy school at University of Missouri Kansas City at Missouri State University and said she’s been busy with flu shot clinics.”

“We’ve been doing really well,” said Owens. “I think we’ve given over 200 shots at the clinics I’ve been at.”

Owens said the flu shot saves millions of lives and lowers hospitalization rates.

”If I gave you $20 or no dollars you’re going to take the $20 dollars. That’s what the flu shot is. It’s all benefit,” said Owens.

