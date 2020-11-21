Advertisement

Crews help rescue person entrapped after crash in Mountain View

The Mountain View Fire Department helped rescue an entrapped patient Friday.
The Mountain View Fire Department helped rescue an entrapped patient Friday.(Mountain Grove Fire Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The Mountain View Fire Department and other agencies helped rescue a person who became entrapped after a crash Friday evening.

Crews responded to a crash in the Mountain View area, then learned one person was entrapped under the dashboard of the car.

Crews first attempted a dash roll, but it was unsuccessful after significant damage to the driver’s side. Eventually, crews used a wench to slowly lift the steering wheel, which slightly lifted the dash and released pressure from the patient.

The team freed the patient from the vehicle, the assisted with medical treatment and set up a landing zone on scene.

“We rely on training and years of experience. Each motor vehicle wreck can present its own challenge. Sometimes with all that training and experience we think outside the box and a different strategy is taken,” said the Mountain View Fire Department in a Facebook post.

It wasn’t specified where exactly the crash happened or the patient’s injuries, but the patient was freed and treated on scene.

The TCMH Mountain View Clinic, in addition to state and local law enforcement officers, assisted with effort.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a Springfield motel
One arrested, victim identified as police investigate deadly shooting at north Springfield motel
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Springfield Police Department are looking for a...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Springfield bank robbery Friday morning
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Rain continues into tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain continues into tonight
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,900+ cases

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,900+ cases
PICTURES: Santa arrives in Republic, Mo. for community’s Christmas parade
Saturday marks the annual lighting of Springfield’s downtown Christmas tree this weekend.
WATCH @ 7 on KY3: Springfield rings in holiday season with Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show
Republic Christmas Parade 2020