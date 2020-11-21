Crews help rescue person entrapped after crash in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The Mountain View Fire Department and other agencies helped rescue a person who became entrapped after a crash Friday evening.

Crews responded to a crash in the Mountain View area, then learned one person was entrapped under the dashboard of the car.

Crews first attempted a dash roll, but it was unsuccessful after significant damage to the driver’s side. Eventually, crews used a wench to slowly lift the steering wheel, which slightly lifted the dash and released pressure from the patient.

The team freed the patient from the vehicle, the assisted with medical treatment and set up a landing zone on scene.

“We rely on training and years of experience. Each motor vehicle wreck can present its own challenge. Sometimes with all that training and experience we think outside the box and a different strategy is taken,” said the Mountain View Fire Department in a Facebook post.

It wasn’t specified where exactly the crash happened or the patient’s injuries, but the patient was freed and treated on scene.

The TCMH Mountain View Clinic, in addition to state and local law enforcement officers, assisted with effort.

