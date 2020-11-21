Crosslines distributes food to nearly 1,000 families in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of cars lined the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on Saturday for Crosslines of Springfield’s annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution Day.

Tom Faulkner is the Director of Crosslines. He said the Thanksgiving Food Distribution has been a tradition since 1975. While the planning process had obstacles, organizers weren’t going to let the pandemic break the tradition.

Distribution day looked and flowed differently, but through teamwork and precautionary safety modifications, Crosslines distributed food to nearly 1,000 families Saturday.

With safety at the forefront and the mission to help the community at the top of mind, Crosslines took proper safety precautions while making the event happen. It was a drive-thru style and only 35 volunteers a shift, which is significantly fewer volunteers than years past.

For more information on Crosslines, click here.

Tom Faulkner is the Director of Crosslines. He said the Thanksgiving Food Distribution has been going on since 1975.... Posted by Raquel Harrington KY3 on Saturday, November 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.