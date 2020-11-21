Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy and cool this afternoon

Clouds will keep up cooler today
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloud cover will continue for half of the day with isolated drizzles as a shortwave trough moves across the Ozarks. Continuous cloudy skies will cause temperatures to sit in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most.

Cloudy and cooler today
Cloudy and cooler today(KYTV)

Tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping to the freezing mark. Some dense fog is possible as skies clear. Wind will remain light at 5 to 10 mph. Be cautious as you head out tomorrow because of the frost.

Another thing to keep in mind, we have a cold wind chill Monday morning. Dress warmly with hats, gloves, and coats as you head out early.

A couple cold mornings ahead and rain
A couple cold mornings ahead and rain(KYTV)

Tomorrow the skies will be clearer and temperatures will sit in the lower and mid-50s.

The day to watch is Tuesday. Some instability will grow here in the Ozarks. Aided by a mid-level trough and a strong jet stream right over the Ozarks. some stronger storms are possible Tuesday as the front moves in. The severe potential is limited right now, but this will be the day to watch and see how it progresses. On the severe storm category scale, we are on the low end with only a Marginal risk for severe weather in the Ozarks. This means spotty strong storms are possible. Expect these storms to move in late afternoon Tuesday, and clear out for Wednesday morning commute.

A couple cold mornings ahead and rain
A couple cold mornings ahead and rain(KYTV)

Temperatures this week will sit right around average for this time of year. The warmest day looks to be Thanksgiving with the high reaching 60 degrees.

More rain is forecasted late Friday through early Saturday.

A couple cold mornings ahead and rain
A couple cold mornings ahead and rain(KYTV)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State University says shots were fired at the Monroe House, but an active shooter...
Shots fired at Monroe Apartments, MSU calls off active shooter threat; Springfield police investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Springfield Police Department are looking for a...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Springfield bank robbery Friday morning
Small fire doused by deputy
Police investigate crash as car strikes light pole in south Springfield
Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy...
Health leaders say Springfield hospitals could be forced to make difficult decisions about care
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,900+ cases

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cloudy, cooler, with more rain this week
OYS podcast
On Your Side Podcast: Do UV Products Work? Personal Safety while Shopping, The Pumpkin Secret
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an...
Missouri, Bazelak start fast to beat South Carolina 17-10
Saturday marks one week since Willard, Mo. double homicide, mother of man killed shares story