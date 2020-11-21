FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy and cool this afternoon

Cloud cover will continue for half of the day with isolated drizzles as a shortwave trough moves across the Ozarks. Continuous cloudy skies will cause temperatures to sit in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most.

Cloudy and cooler today (KYTV)

Tonight will be cold with temperatures dropping to the freezing mark. Some dense fog is possible as skies clear. Wind will remain light at 5 to 10 mph. Be cautious as you head out tomorrow because of the frost.

Another thing to keep in mind, we have a cold wind chill Monday morning. Dress warmly with hats, gloves, and coats as you head out early.

A couple cold mornings ahead and rain (KYTV)

Tomorrow the skies will be clearer and temperatures will sit in the lower and mid-50s.

The day to watch is Tuesday. Some instability will grow here in the Ozarks. Aided by a mid-level trough and a strong jet stream right over the Ozarks. some stronger storms are possible Tuesday as the front moves in. The severe potential is limited right now, but this will be the day to watch and see how it progresses. On the severe storm category scale, we are on the low end with only a Marginal risk for severe weather in the Ozarks. This means spotty strong storms are possible. Expect these storms to move in late afternoon Tuesday, and clear out for Wednesday morning commute.

A couple cold mornings ahead and rain (KYTV)

Temperatures this week will sit right around average for this time of year. The warmest day looks to be Thanksgiving with the high reaching 60 degrees.

More rain is forecasted late Friday through early Saturday.

A couple cold mornings ahead and rain (KYTV)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.