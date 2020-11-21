FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, rain won’t go away today!

A stalled frontal boundary will keep showers in the Ozarks for most of the day and through the evening. Rain jackets and umbrellas are a necessity. As an upper-level trough moves in this afternoon, it will allow gulf moisture to move into the Ozarks, this will cause the rain to gain intensity.

Accumulations upwards of an inch cannot be ruled out. Some rumbles of thunder will also be heard throughout the day, no severe weather is expected.

High temperatures today will range from the upper 40s in our far northern counties. High temperature near 53 can be expected in Springfield today, with temperatures increasing so the upper 50s further south.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s with the rain starting to taper off. Tomorrow the stalled front will move south and eastward. We’ll have mainly cloudy skies with temperatures sitting in the lower 50s.

More rain by mid-week. The timing of this is not certain so while the rain looks to last Tuesday into Wednesday, some showers into Thanksgiving can’t be ruled out. High temperatures this week overall are a bit cooler in the 50s and 60s. More rain looks to move in again by the end of the week.

