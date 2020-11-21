Kansas City, Mo. fire captain dies from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A fire captain in Kansas City, Missouri has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Robert “Bobby” Rocha, died in the line of duty from COVID-19, according to a tweet Saturday morning from the Greater KC Fire Fighter (IAFF Local 42) Alumni Association.

Rocha was 60 years old and a 29-year-veteran of the Kansas City Fire Department.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas offered condolences in response to Rocha’s death.

“Captain Rocha died in the line of duty from COVID. He honorably served Kansas City for years, touching an immeasurable number of lives with his heroism along the way,” Lucas said.

