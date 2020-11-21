Advertisement

Medical team in Osage Beach sees high demand for COVID-19 treatment, asks public to take precautions

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health System, a medical team based in Osage Beach, is asking the Lake of the Ozarks community to take precautions amid surging COVID-19 cases in the region.

During a recent seven-day period, ending Nov. 13, 623 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Camden, Laclede, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski counties. Lake Regional’s service area consists of all five counties, and its facilities have averaged more than 150 tests per day in recent weeks.

In a letter to the community, dated on Nov. 16, Dane W. Henry, the CEO of Lake Regional Health System, says COVID-19 numbers are higher than ever. According to the letter, Lake Regional’s daily census of COVID-19 positive patients has been trending upward since July.

On Nov. 12, the Missouri Hospital Association released a statement saying: “Every region of the state is experiencing increases in positive cases, and hospitalizations are surging. This is putting incredible stress on doctors, nurses, therapists, custodians, and food services and support staff who will continue to suffer additional stress and risk their own infection, illness and mortality.”

Henry says the community can help by staying informed on cases and treatment in the area, while also taking precautions ahead of the holiday.

CLICK HERE for Lake Regional Health System’s Letter to the Community.

