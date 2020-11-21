Advertisement

Traffic lights back on after bad crash Friday night

It happened at Battlefield and Scenic in Springfield
Small fire doused by deputy
(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Around 10:00 Friday night -- a driver crashed into an electrical box at the intersection of Battlefield and Scenic. The car’s impact with the pole caused the street lights to go out.

Springfield police, and Greene County deputies responded, and had to knock down a fire that started within the car.

Police blocked-off the intersection as crews worked around the area.

We don’t know the condition of the driver, or what led to the crash.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

