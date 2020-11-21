Traffic lights back on after bad crash Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Around 10:00 Friday night -- a driver crashed into an electrical box at the intersection of Battlefield and Scenic. The car’s impact with the pole caused the street lights to go out.

Springfield police, and Greene County deputies responded, and had to knock down a fire that started within the car.

Police blocked-off the intersection as crews worked around the area.

We don’t know the condition of the driver, or what led to the crash.

