WATCH @ 7 on KY3: Springfield rings in holiday season with Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show

Saturday marks the annual lighting of Springfield’s downtown Christmas tree this weekend.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday marks the annual lighting of downtown Springfield’s Christmas tree.

The city of Springfield rings in the holiday season with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show.

Workers installed the tree in Park Central Square earlier this week. The Norway Spruce is 35-feet tall.

The holiday special starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will also air on KY3 programming.

The special also features performances from the Springfield Little Theatre and the Springfield Ballet. For more information, CLICK HERE.

