Woman run over and killed by car in Salem, driver arrested for drugs

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A Salem woman was killed after she was run over Friday afternoon, just north of Salem.

Valeria Hopwood was knelt down beside Kelsey Bush’s car.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that Bush did not see Hopwood when she backed up her car, running over Hopwood.

Hopwood was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Bush was arrested for charges of drug possession and not registering her vehicle.

