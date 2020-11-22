Advertisement

Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at...
Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, May 22, 2016, in New York.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State University says shots were fired at the Monroe House, but an active shooter...
Shots fired at Monroe Apartments, MSU calls off active shooter threat; Springfield police investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Springfield Police Department are looking for a...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Springfield bank robbery Friday morning
Small fire doused by deputy
Police investigate crash as car strikes light pole in south Springfield
Frontline workers in our local hospitals have been keeping busy. Both CoxHealth and Mercy...
Health leaders say Springfield hospitals could be forced to make difficult decisions about care
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 4,800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,900+ cases

Latest News

Zookeepers at Dickerson Park Zoo treated two black bears to a special Thanksgiving-themed feast...
Dickerson Park Zoo treats black bears to Thanksgiving feast before long winter nap
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., received mixed results from recent coronavirus tests. She is...
Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test 2 days after positive
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant