Christmas tree lights up in downtown Springfield to ring in the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The rainy weather and pandemic didn’t stop the Springfield community from ringing in the holiday season Saturday night.

Lights now shine bright on downtown Springfield’s Christmas tree. Workers installed the 35-foot Norway Spruce earlier this week at Park Central Square.

Springfield city leaders carried out an annual celebration with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show. In addition to the tree’s new look, the city set up several light displays along Park Central Square.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crowds were not able to gather like previous years. Instead, a one-hour special to commemorate the tree lighting aired exclusively on KY3 programming from 7-8 p.m. The special featured performances from the Springfield Little Theatre, the Springfield Ballet and other community members.

